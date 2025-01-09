System Safety Engineer to UMS Skeldar in Linköping
UMS Skeldar Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2025-01-09
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UMS Skeldar Sweden AB i Linköping
With a combination of research and development, UMS Skeldar offers an advanced helicopter platform for the defence industry and civil security. Together we create a culture focusing on Communication, Trust and Commitment. We like to do fun things together and we know that our team is our greatest asset. Here, our employees are encouraged to constantly develop and grow to their full potential.
You become part of the Product & Compliance departmentconsisting of for example Systems Engineers, Configuration Managers and Requirement Engineers. We are now looking for a System Safety Engineer that can help us take the next steps in ensuring compliance with the latest regulatory and safety requirements.
In the role as System Safety Engineer you will:
perform system safety analysis for our Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)
identify safety critical functions and components
assist system engineers in the design work to meet system safety requirements
develop safety mitigation strategies together with system engineers
keep up to date on relevant regulations in the industry. Initiate and drive appropriate plans and actions
develop processes and best practices in the area of systems safety
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?
We place great importance on personal qualities for you to thrive in the role. We are looking for you who have the ability to collaborate, are self-propelled and a problem solver.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a university degree in aerospace engineering or other relevant engineering discipline. As well as a minimum of 5 years of working experience in systems safety work within aerospace industry. Experience from working in unmanned and/or helicopter industry is meritious.
The position requires both English and Swedish in speaking and writing.
We offer:
an opportunity to be part of a dynamic company that is constantly developing, where your influence plays an important role
high tech and market leading product in the unmanned industry
a familiar work culture characterized by spirit of cooperation and high commitment
activities that promote both social community and health, through our Party Committee, Health Committee, Board Games Committee and a Women's Network
Workplace: LinköpingType of employment: Full-timeStart: Immediately with regard to notice periodTravel: Occurs in the service
For employment within UMS Skeldar, it is required that you will be approved in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For some roles with certain security-sensitive activities it may require certain citizenship. We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
Key words: System Safety, Systemsäkerhet, System Safety Engineer, UAV, RPAS, Requirements Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UMS Skeldar Sweden AB
(org.nr 559006-2245), https://www.umsskeldar.aero Arbetsplats
UMS Skeldar Jobbnummer
9093209