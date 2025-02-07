System Safety Engineer to Tata Technologies!
2025-02-07
Are you an experienced engineer with a passion for system safety in automotive technologies? Do you want to be part of a global company shaping future vehicle programs? Tata Technologies is now seeking a System Safety Engineer to join their innovative team in Gothenburg, working on advanced vehicle development projects.
Tata Technologies is seeking a dedicated System Safety Engineer specializing in steering systems, requirement engineering, and system architecture. The role involves handling system safety deliverables, collaborating closely with suppliers, and ensuring compliance with ISO 26262 for system safety requirements.
You are offered
A dynamic and technically challenging work environment where you'll collaborate with some of the world's leading manufacturers. In addition to a competitive salary package, Tata Technologies offers:
• Private health insurance
• Paid parental leave
• Ongoing training through internal and external resources
• Flexible working hours (Flex Time)
• Pension plan
• 25 vacation days in addition to public holidays
• Holds a Swedish driver's license (B)
• Holds a Bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical, or mechatronics engineering
• Has a minimum of 3 years of relevant automotive systems experience
• Demonstrates expertise in requirement handling and system architecture
• Understands ISO 26262 and ASIL D requirements
• Is proficient with tools such as CANoe, CANalyzer, CANape, Simulink, and System Weaver (CarWeaver)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with diagnostics and UDS
• Knowledge of ASPICE frameworks.
• Familiarity with supplier collaboration processes
• VCC track licenses (T1/T2) are advantageous
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Proactive
• Communicative
• Problemsolving
• Analytical
Read more about Tata Technologies here! Ersättning
