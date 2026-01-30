System Reliability Engineer
2026-01-30
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a System Reliability Engineer to support a client working with mission-critical infrastructure in a network security focused environment. You will contribute to infrastructure-as-code initiatives, modernize Linux platforms, and ensure reliable operations of core network services in a distributed automation setup.
Job DescriptionDeliver infrastructure-as-code improvements for platform and service automation
Migrate services from CentOS to Ubuntu
Rewrite and maintain Ansible playbooks for DNS, DHCP, and RADIUS workflows
Ensure services function reliably with a distributed architecture using Ansible AWX execution nodes across different network security zones
Support operations and continuous improvements for critical Linux-based services
RequirementsMinimum 5 years of professional experience as a Linux System Administrator or Engineer
Strong Linux expertise (CentOS, Debian, Red Hat, and/or Ubuntu)
Hands-on experience with infrastructure-as-code tools such as Ansible, Puppet, or Salt
Experience managing LDAP services (for example OpenLDAP)
Proficiency in scripting using Bash and Python
Experience working with version control systems such as Git
Familiarity with image building tools such as HashiCorp Packer
Experience with virtualization platforms such as oVirt, Proxmox, Nutanix, or VMware
Knowledge of distributed storage solutions such as Ceph or GPFS (file, block, and/or object storage)
Experience managing DNS/DHCP (for example PowerDNS, ISC DHCP, or ISC Kea)
Experience with automation platforms such as AWX, AAP, or Rundeck
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience)
Nice to haveCertifications such as RHCE, LPIC-3, and/or LFCS
Application
