System/IT/Network-admin to global software company
2023-02-02
We are looking for a skilled system and network technician/administrator, if that's you - read on! In this role you will get the opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues in an international environment. If you want to take the next step within networking, this is the role for you!
We are looking for a motivated individual with very strong technical capabilities combined with the ability and desire to learn about and work with complex system installations.
This is an opportunity for you to work in an international environment with a team of like-minded infrastructure experts in a cutting edge expanding Software Company. The global hosting and deployment team operates from five different locations: Gothenburg, Montreal, New York, Denver and Singapore.
The team is providing Platform as a Service for airlines that are using their Crew and Network & Operations Management optimization products.
We are looking for someone that can help our client support all of their customers globally in general and the EMEA customers in particular. You need to have a broad and general knowledge about both local IT infrastructure and Cloud hosting environments. This position will be responsible for the daily and long-term support and services of both locally-deployed and cloud-hosted customers
What's in it for you?
• You will be joining one of the largest companies in the world which means access to a wide range of products, technologies, training and benefits.
• You will be able to work with colleagues and customers from all over the globe in an expanding and demanding business.
• You get the opportunity to work with the biggest airlines in the world and help them with their Crew and Network & Operations Management production systems.
• As consultant at Academic Work, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
As a System/IT/Network-admin you will spend a significant part of your time in the following areas:
• Work close to our clients customers globally to provide application management, system administration and advanced technical support to their Airline Crew and Network & Operations Management systems
• Work close to customers (both external and internal) as an infrastructure expert
• Assist clients with knowledge injections, proactive problem solving and daily management of production installations.
• Act as the primary infrastructure contact for the customer and work internally with different teams to ensure issues are resolved with quality and within expected time frames
• Install and maintain cloud based servers
• Support and maintain client's production deployments on a daily basis and 24/7 through periodically on-call assignments'
A motivated individual with very strong technical capabilities combined with the ability and desire to learn about and work with complex system installations. You need the ability to take ownership of cases, to work efficiently both individually and in the team and enjoy challenges on a highly technical level. We are looking for you that have experience in:
• 2+ years work in Networking/Infrastructure/Sysadmin (Installation, configuration & maintenance)
• VMware (ESXI Virtualization)
• Red Hat Linux Enterprise Server
• Microsoft Windows Server
• Microsoft Windows Active Directory
• Network administration and troubleshooting (NAT/DNS)
• Shell scripting
• SSL Certificates
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. As a person you need to:
• Be fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Take ownership of issues and work well both independently and within a team
• Be service-minded and enjoy helping customers and colleagues
• Get excited from technical challenges and solving technical problems
• Enjoy a variety of challenges of a highly technical nature
