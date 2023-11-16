System Engineering Manager
Do you want to be part of a fast-growing company? Can you inspire and guide a team to success? Then, this could be it!
Be prepared to advance your career to the next level within a dynamic, high-tech environment at an international leading company working with technology-based systems for defense and security.
We believe that you are a person who would describe yourself as a flexible, analytic, and driven, have several years of experience from a leading role within technical management and system engineering. If you feel that you are ready for a new opportunity, it could be now!
About the role:
As System Engineer Manager you will lead and be the forefront of a growing team. Your main responsibility is to manage and guide the technical aspects of system development. The team are responsible for technical management and system engineering, this includes overseeing system analysis, defining specifications, conducting tests, and ensuring smooth deployment of systems. Other responsibilities include integration of various sensors, communication systems, electrical and mechanical components.
Embark on this exciting opportunity to navigate parallel responsibilities - you will lead people, lead technical development and play an important role in Elbits Systems company growth in it 's whole. You will have a strong impact on a growing team, we want to ensure that everyone has the right conditions to deliver in accordance with our overall goals as well as someone who values and fosters a healthy work culture.
Example of work tasks
• Lead the System Engineering Teams, develop, provide guidance, fostering collaboration and contribute to the teams though your technical knowledge.
• Supervise the design and development of diverse, multidisciplinary engineering teams
• Guide the definition of system characteristics and architecture to ensure cohesive development
• Conduct systematic reviews to maintain the quality through efficiency of the system engineering process.
• Supervise the definition of system validation, integration, and testing processes for project evaluation.
To Succeed in this role, you:
• Have a bachelor's in electrical engineering, software engineering or equivalent
• Have several years of relevant experience within multidisciplinary functions and as a defense system engineer.
• Have experience as a R&D project manager.
• Proficient in both spoken and written English.
• Comprehensive understanding of complex systems.
It is meritorious but not a requirement if you have a background in C4I systems, radio systems and/or networks.
As a person, you thrive on taking initiative, are passionate about influencing and developing both individuals and technology. You have good communication skills, and the ability to build relationships. You inspire other both by listening and by challenging.
You also have strong analytical skills and a strong problem-solving ability.
If you have questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Gashaw Eshete, gashaw.eshete@elbitsystems.se
If you have questions regarding the application, contact HR Manager Sandra Olofsson, sandra.olofsson@elbitsystems.se
As a security company, we are required to carry out a security check on our employees.
Elbit Systems Sweden
Elbit Systems is a world-leading international technology company active in a variety of areas worldwide, primarily in defence and security. Elbit Systems develops and provides a broad portfolio of products and systems for all types of applications, whether it is in the air, on the ground, at sea or in the cyber area. Our systems are used all over the world and Sweden has been an important market for us for a couple of years now, both in terms of Swedish customers for our products and Swedish partners for deliveries to other countries.
In the digitalization of military communications and military command and control systems, Elbit Systems is a leading player and at the same time a pioneer and offers digitized complete solutions for all types of applications at the forefront of technology and has a product portfolio that covers everything from HF radio to satellite and IP/WAN networks for all types of data flows, regardless of whether it is voice, video or other data. Ersättning
