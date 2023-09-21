System engineer, Wheel Suspension
Competence: System Engineer Wheel Suspension
Start of assignment: 2023-10-02
End of assignment: 2024-03-31
Extent: 100 %
Assignment Description: The everyday tasks will be:
• Lead a cross functional team for your system area with Manufacturing Engineering, Attribute team, Purchase, Supplier Quality Assurance, Testing and Suppliers.
• Supplier contacts with Global and local suppliers.
• Be in close contact with the the Client's Attribute teams.
• Balance attribute requirements (mainly NVH, Vehicle Dynamics, Durability, Corrosion and Brakes)
and technical requirements with supplier ability.
• Represent your system area on package meetings.
• Be responsible for the overall time planning for your system area.
Requirements: Minimum B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering
• Preferable 5-year experience from Chassis System Development.
• Experience with steel and tunable components would be positive.
• An understanding of Wheel Suspension technical development
• Systemweaver knowledge or methods of project delivery management.
• Knowledge of Durability and Vehicle Dynamics cause and effect.
• Interest in Wheel Suspension technologies and trends.
Software and IT: MS Office, Catia V5, TeamCenter
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Personal attributes:
• Positive attitude and interested in finding solutions together with other people/teams.
• Willing to help others and to ask for help when needed.
• Have an openness and awareness of Asian, European and foreign cultures.
Reference: HKK6440011984
