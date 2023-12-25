System Engineer Swm/egsm
2023-12-25
Description of the assignment
• Perform SWM/EGSM (Steering Wheel Module/ Electronic Gearshift Module) system development that meet functional requirement.
• Joint assignment - System Engineering work and also Catia V5 modeling
• Concept development for early phases a crucial part of the assignment
• Design and specify sub-systems and design that meet requirements.
• Drives the SWM/EGSM development towards suppliers and internally The Company according to requirements.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Extensive knowledge of SWM/EGSM incl software
• Experience in Teamcenter
• Experience in System Weaver
• Experience in Catia
Personal attributes
• A flexible and innovative mindset
• Ability to work in cross functional team.
• Driven and problem solving attitude.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Other
The assignment includes travel:
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG
8354027