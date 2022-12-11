System engineer (IT security) - Lynx Asset Management
2022-12-11
We are not like other asset managers. Not only are we unique in Stockholm with our quantitative and systematic investment management approach, but we are also at the forefront of the industry globally. Innovation has been part of our DNA since we started in 1999
You will be part of Lynx Asset Management's new IT Operations team. We are recruiting a small team to work closely together and broadly across the entirely of the firm's infrastructure (Windows, Linux, Network and IT security). Together with your colleagues, you will be responsible for continuously maintaining, improving and developing Lynx Asset Management's IT infrastructure, from hardware to operating systems.
In this role you will be primarily responsible for the IT infrastructure Security support and maintenance of hardware with Windows/Linux operating systems (OS), both on-premises and virtualized using WM-Ware or AHV on Nutanix clusters. Knowledge of routing and various protocols and services including: TCP-IP, DHCP, DNS, VLAN are preferred. Practical experience with IT Security, firewalls, mail servers, redundant systems and both technical and user support are also valuable, as is programming knowledge in PowerShell and/or Bash.
Technical competency requirements
O365
Nutanix with AHV and VMware
Network analysis. Antivirus, Windows Defender
Analyze reports and monitor potential IT risks and threats
Experience in database, MSQL
Security policies and regulations
Backup solutions
We are looking for someone who is organized, has the ability to deliver high quality solutions and is familiar working with business-critical systems. You are communicative and transparent and find it easy to work with others but also experienced enough to work independently and take your own initiative. Finally, you love new technology, are a true problem solver, are fluent in the English language and have a permanent Swedish work permit.
We invest in our co-workers. Together we are successful!
We have always been passionate about the wellbeing of our employees and believe that is one of our success factors. At Lynx, we want to support a balanced life which is why we offer generous health benefits, competitive compensation, and a comfortable working environment. We make sure that you have the time, competence and energy to work on your projects from start to finish. Working at Lynx means being proud of your achievements. When we invest in you, we expect you to invest in Lynx.
About Lynx Asset Management
Founded in 1999, Lynx has developed and implemented innovative and differentiated proprietary systematic trading strategies investing actively in financial and commodity futures and over-the-counter foreign exchange for over 20 years. At Lynx, we have managed to create a workplace where academic methods and a relentless focus on results are nourished by a friendly, collegial culture. The wellbeing of our employees is very important to us as they are the ones who make us successful. Lynx actively strives to be an inclusive workplace and we see diversity as a prerequisite for our future success.
Do you want to know more?
In this process Lynx Asset Management is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click at the apply button. If you have any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Daniel Stenberg, 08-120 50 429 or Daniel.stenberg@levelrecruitment.se
Please note that applications will not be accepted by email. The selection process is ongoing.
You are welcome to submit your application!
Search: System specialist security, System Engineer Information security, System administrator, IT Infrastructure Security Engineer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Level Recruitment AB
(org.nr 556766-4312) Arbetsplats
Lynx Asset Management AB Kontakt
Daniel Stenberg daniel.stenberg@levelrecruitment.se
7248197