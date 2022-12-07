System Engineer for digital services in Husqvarna Pro Robotics
"I'm robotizing the professional greenspace industry".
Imagine, that could be your answer, when you get that common question from people around you, about what you are working with.
Then, you also can tell them that you, together with your colleagues (an agile team with great System Engineers, Architects and UX-designers) are delivering innovative, digital services for top end robotic products and solutions. That you are working with lots of cool technology, in many different engineering fields, while contributing to making the world a little bit more sustainable.
And then, you might shine a little extra, as you tell them that the total life cycle carbon emissions for cutting grass is lowered by 83%, using one of the product that you are working with (CEORA 546 EPOS robotic mower), compared with a diesel powered ride-on mower. Did you also mentioned that it has satellite-based technology, that enables it to work within virtual boundaries through our Husqvarna EPOSTM (Exact Positioning Operating System)? The sky is our limit. Literally speaking.
Yep, here you can be working with the technology of the future, that's for sure.
So, a really warm welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups and the Digital DevOps team!
As you may already understood, we really have that passion for innovation - and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries (330 years to be more exact, but, who's counting?). This is our heritage. And our future. And now - we really want you to be a part of it.
Your daily work:
Here at Pro Robotics, you will be changing the game for professional turf care.
Your focus? Our digital services. You and the team will be developing new features, handling scaling (as well as operations and support) for the Husqvarna Fleet ServicesTM, which is our digital service that supports professional users in handling their Husqvarna products. For example, Husqvarna Fleet ServicesTM helps our customers to always know where the mower is, how much they've used it and when it needs to be serviced or replaced - and much more.
As our System Engineer, you will be involved in many different projects within Pro Robotics. One day you may be working with system design for the digital services for a robotic mower, that we (and our customers) wants to be able to do new, cool things. Maybe for example cut grass like a chess pattern on a golf course? You're on it! How do we talk with the robot, find and send the right data and the right commands to the robot? You're the go-to-person!
You will lead what we call investigations. That means analyzing which kind of functions that we could have in our products and which customer need it will fill - and then making a design description. You bring the right people together to make it happen, for example architects, UX-designers and developers. You will follow the project from start, until it's live for our customers.
Your new team:
You will be working with a strong core team of around 80 people in the Pro Robotics R&D department, with around 25 of those is focused on the digital service development and operations in the Digital DevOps team.
Here, you get to be a part of a team working together to achieve goals, share knowledge and learn from each other. You will all see the results of your work in the market leading Husqvarna robotic mower and other products, and our digital services used by customers - globally.
Location:
Huskvarna site. Our team uses a hybrid work model, where it's possible to work remote part of the time. For this position, we expect that it will be possible to work remote up to 1 to 2 days per week in average.
Who you are
Here, we would usually fill in what we are looking for, but we believe that you who gets that smile on your face reading the above are a System Engineer (with experience in Software development), so we do not need to explain that in more detail. Nor that you are interested in new technology and have strong drive, high motivation and want to make a difference for our customers (who deserves the very best!).
But, of course, we would be a little extra happy if you knows how to drive investigations and system design of new features - from understanding and documenting requirements from a customer need, defining and documenting a system design and interfaces between nodes, in a close collaboration with external stakeholders and your colleagues (architects, developers and testers).
Hopefully, you also enjoy writing high quality (and easy to understand) documentation, as well as interacting with others in order to agree on the best solutions to complex problems.
Your application:
We want to do great things, with great people. If you 're in to the same thing and it's in the stars for us - let's make some magic together!
There is so much more we can tell you, and we are looking forward to meeting our next member of Pro Robotics R&D Digital DevOps. Contact us, and we'll sort out the details.
Magnus Westroth: magnus.westroth@husqvarnagroup.com
- Manager, Digital DevOps
Matilda Björkegren: matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com
