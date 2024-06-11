System Engineer Automotive
Afry AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are now looking for several System Engineers for our clients developing:
Exterior and Interior functions
Climate Control
Thermal Management Systems
As a System Engineer you will work closely together with function owners and interfacing system engineers to ensure the design of one or several sub systems. You will secure and follow up the realization of the functions, the integration in architecture, the system design and the implementation and verification. You will also lead or support FMEA and Functional safety work (ISO26262) and follow up on analysis of the system/SW issues from production, aftermarket or integration testing.
Qualifications
Qualifications
In total at least 6 years of experience in Embedded Systems
At least 2 year of experience in Automotive
Good knowledge of function development and systems engineering
Experience from requirements specification, focus on breaking down, writing requirements and documents in a structured and readable way
Experience in SystemWeaver, DOORS, UML, or similar requirement tools
Experience in CAN, CANoe and CANalyzer
Good knowledge in FMEA and functional safety standards (ISO26262) and their implementation
Excellent communication skills
Fluent in English
Driver's license B
Merited:
Previous experience in supplier contacts
Experience of Agile way of working such as Scrum or SAFe methods
Previous experience in coordinating roles such as function owner, software responsible, system engineer, component owner or similar
Experience from most project phases such as requirement management, architecture, system & software design, implementation, integration, test, and deployment
Previous experience from any of the above functions (Exterior & Interior, Climate, Thermal)
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email. During the Summer Holiday our feedback can be delayed, we will get back to you as soon as we can.
Per Kristedal- Section Manager per.p.kristedal@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Welcome with your application!
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Grafiska Vägen 2 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8740226