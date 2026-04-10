System engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-04-10
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are now looking for an electrical engineer to Siemens in Finspång, outside of Norrköping. We see that you have an education within electrical engineering and have several years of experience in the field. Further you have experience with SPHA or other relevant I/O solutions and electrical CAD programs. You are used to work with different layouts and circuit diagrams and we value if you are familiar to work with power generation products.
If you like to be a part of a team to contribute towards goals in a good collaboration this is the role for you. We also see that you in this role take full responsibility for your work progress and ara also a support for others when help is needed.
Randstad Professional specializes in skilled work and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are an academic or specialist. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities in this role is to be driven and take active responsibility for planning your time and work and also be supportive to others and have good collaboration skills. Further you have focus on quality and customer satisfaction and will be working with diagrams, layouts and use your experience with SPHA or other I/O solutions and CAD programs.
Qualifications
Experience with SPHA or other relevant I/O solutions and electrical CAD programs.
You have good communication skills and appreciate cooperation with others.
You are driven and take active responsibility for planning your time and work.
You have the ability to work well in a team, taking responsibility for your progress and ensuring your team is up to speed with your progress. You ask for support when needed and help others as often as possible.
You care about your colleagues and respect everyone for who they are. You see the benefit of working in a diverse team and appreciate a broad network.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/eb1dd1f1-a781-4789-97ad-2885b6dac269
Slottsvägen 2-6 (visa karta
)
612 31 FINSPÅNG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9848582