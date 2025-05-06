System Engineer
* Minimum six (6) years of work experience within the relevant field and a bachelor or master's degree, or
• Another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Working command of the English language.
Your responsibilities
To be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of plants and transmission links, with the opportunity to also travel internationally for short assignments to our sites for Commissioning and costumer meetings.
To work with documentation and customer trainings.
To have a sense of responsibility and ownership, being capable of planning and organizing your daily work.
To be a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges together with stakeholders.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree within a relevant field, such as Electrical Engineering, , High Voltage, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering.
You have work proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Additional languages, such as Swedish are an advantage.
You have an interest or experience within software development and programming.
You have an interest or experience in digital control technology, signal processing and filtering.
