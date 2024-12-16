System Engineer
We are looking for a System Engineer for a global company in Lund.
You will be part of a skilled team with driven members based both in Sweden and outside Sweden and your daily tasks will include:
Support evolution of V&V strategy for all development phases, from lab scale to integration and deployment
Define requirements, architecture, interfaces, integration, verification and validation plan
Develop V&V test specifications enabled by virtual and of the physical domain
Forward looking perspective on how to virtualize and automate the physical domain e Lead system performance analysis, simulation and risk reduction activities.
Required skills:
You have 2-5 years of experience in IT/OT engineering in an industrial environment. (Software Development / Automation Engineering/ Software / Hardware Verification and Validation).
Relevant experience and expertise in Cyber Security area.
Gathered knowledge about Software developments (RDM, SQL, etc.), Microservices distributed architectures, industrial automation, DevOps methodologies.
University degree in Engineering (IT, Software, or Mechatronics).
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Soft skills:
Team player and are able to adopt to a changing environment and expectations quickly.
Great communicator and comfortable speaking with different stakeholders and team members.
Self-confident to lead a discussion with technical competences, you are well-structured and clear in your presentations.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in January, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
