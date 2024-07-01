System Engineer
Sigma Embedded Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Embedded Engineering AB i Göteborg
Sigma Embedded Engineering continues to strengthen the position within embedded systems in the Gothenburg area.
We are looking for a System Engineer for our exciting client in the automotive industry.
The role will include this among with other tasks:
Guide, design, support and lead in the areas of software system design
Secure and follow up the realization of the functions, the integration in architecture, the system design and the implementation and verification
Evaluate and specify new techniques
Right now we are looking for a system engineer with the following competences:
M.Sc. degree in Control systems, Mechatronics, Robotics or similar
At least 5 years of experience within SW system design
Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers
ABOUT US
Sigma Embedded Engineering is the company that wants to guide you on your path to a great career. We have the commitment of a small company combined with the network and strength of a large organization. Our aim is to find the place where you can grow and develop into something great.
We focus on delivering competence, services and resources within R&D for embedded systems. We are a niched part of Sigma and work close together with our sister companies in the group to develop the best solutions for our clients and make sure that their products reach up to the highest demands.
We are looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Embedded Engineering AB
(org.nr 559015-0685)
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8778510