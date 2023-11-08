System Engineer
Lead engineer Pipes and Hoses
Lead a defined area of technical expertise, with moderate technical complexity. Lead mechanical design engineering in a technical team. Have on holistic view on deliverable s from other interfaces to secure quality & readiness before release. Spread knowledge and develop competence within the team. Develop and Manage networking across the organization and provide inputs to the project pre-requisites based on the component history.
Part of the work will be to do all of the engineering steps in a project such as.
- Design work
- Packaging studies
- Releases
- Cross functional anchoring
- Supplier contacts
