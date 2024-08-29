System Developer
2024-08-29
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 5+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
For our client we are looking for a System Developer.
Client is now looking for a System Developer to strengthen their teams. Their task is to deliver best-in-class customer functions for upcoming vehicles. This group has the responsibility to develop/design the Exterior Lighting functions, systems and SW to provide the best customer user experience in the future vehicles. Together with the team you will develop and design the systems providing the desired customer functions they strive to offer the customers.
What you'll do:
As System Developer, you will be responsible to develop a system fulfilling the agreed cross-functional solution. Your main role is to assure that the solutions comply with all agreed requirements. You will break down and distribute functional requirements to the execution environment, functional and non-functional realization in Car Weaver (System Weaver) in cooperation within the team and with all relevant stakeholders. Your manin focus area will be development in MATLAB/Simulink and C++.
You and your skills:
Client believes you have relevant background with university degree in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent. You have a minimum 5-year experience from System engineering or have gained a good electrical system knowledge from working with SW testing. Previous experience of SW development would give you additional advantage to excel in this position.
Desired and meritorious skills that are beneficial and would bring additional impact and contribution to the team are experiences with C++ programming, Simulation and Model-Based Design using MATLAB/ Simulink, System Weaver, Elektra, Vehicle communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Flexray, Ethernet) and knowledge of automotive standards Functional Safety ISO26262 and Cyber security ISO21434. Client believes you are fluent in English and they would appreciate if you have a driving license "B".
