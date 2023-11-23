System Developer - Credit Decision Engine
Join our mission to the stars and become a part of Resurs Bank as we explore new frontiers within the banking industry!
We are looking for a talented System Developer to join our IT Credit team and help us drive the development of our Credit Decision Engine, set up structures, and build complex rules in close cooperation with the Credit team.
•
At Resurs Bank, we're proud to use Provenir, a Risk based Credit Decision Engine that brings together data and decisions in one unified studio. This forms a central part of Resurs Bank's credit granting process and enables the bank to make precise credit decisions in real time.
As our System Developer, you'll have overall responsibility for coordinating and developing flows and processes in Credit Decision Engine. You'll support the rest of the development team working in the decisioning platform, and you'll be the natural link between Resurs Bank's IT department and the Credit risk team.
• As a System Developer in our IT Credit team, your responsibilities will include:
• Driving and coordinating the development work in our Credit Decision Engine
• Setting up structures and being responsible for the overall design of Credit Decision Engine
• Building complex rules in close cooperation with the Credit team
• Ensuring quality and implementing Credit Decision Engine related deliveries in the Bank's lending processes
• Initiating improvement areas around processes and working methods in Credit Decision Engine as well as their development.
In this role, mastery of JavaScript is essential, and proficiency in Java would also be valuable. We value a solid background in software development and hands-on technical work. This position offers a unique opportunity to delve into and learn about credit decision systems. While experience with such systems or credit preparation is advantageous, it's not mandatory. Having a background in credit risk solutions, or any experience in banking and finance, will be a distinct benefit.
On a personal level, we're looking for someone who feels passionate about what they do and appreciates working at a high pace. You should be positive and co-operative.
Since you cannot explore the unknown space without a team, we also see that you are a genuine team player who loves finding solutions together with your co-workers. Something which will make you fit in perfectly on our spaceship is an ambition to always improve yourself as well as a desire to keep up with the recent technology is something which also will make you fit in perfectly on our spaceship.
Important information
Before hiring, we carry out a credit check and require a police record extract for all candidates. For candidates with a citizenship other than Swedish, we reserve the right to complete a background check together with an external partner.
Join our mission!
So, if you're ready to embark on an exciting new journey with Resurs Bank and help us reshape the future of banking, then take a seat in our spaceship and join us in our mission to the stars! Ersättning
