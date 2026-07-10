System Developer - Core Team
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
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RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
RaySearch develops a suite of cancer care software, and we are now looking to add more talented developers to our oncology information system RayCare, specifically to our Core team which is responsible for framework development.
About RayCare
RayCare is a client-server application that runs on premises at many clinics all over the world. RayCare takes care of and helps clinical staff to coordinate their work at the clinic. For example, workflow management, patient chart details and treatment management. RayCare is an innovative oncology information system (OIS) designed to support the complex challenges of modern oncology clinics. It is developed to streamline workflows in cancer clinics to facilitate efficient care faster to more patients. RayCare is used by all staff at the clinic, e.g., physicians, physicists, treatment planners etc. and is used in all steps of patient care, from registration to radiation treatment at the treatment machine and for treatment follow-up. RayCare is integrated with RayStation and its treatment tools but also with external products and supports communication via HL7 as well as DICOM.
In the Core team you will mainly work with developing and improving our mission-critical event sourcing and micro service framework as well as installation and security aspects for the RayCare product. As a part of the Core team, you have the possibility to work with a variety of interesting and challenging tasks together with talented colleagues and contribute to evolving the platform and ensuring that it meets the high requirements on patient safety, robustness, performance, and availability.
Responsibilities
As a core team developer, you will be part of designing and implementing a robust and modern software platform for our oncology information system. We believe you are a hands-on system developer with great problem-solving skills and a meticulous and structured approach. RayCare has high demands on sustainable software development ensuring excellent code quality and maintaining best practices. In your everyday work, you continuously contribute to good overall software design with the goal of achieving a highly structured large scale software product. You are always open to discuss overall design within and between teams, valuing collaboration and your colleagues input to find the best solution for the problem at hand.
Your profile
You have excellent analytic skills and can identify different components of problems, see connections between them, and understand the impact of various proposed solutions. You take responsibility for your work, ensuring that nothing is overlooked when implementing new functionality. You value collaboration, share knowledge with you team, and take pride in delivering high-quality code that supports the teams' and organization's goals.
Requirements:
M.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering physics or equivalent academic degree
Minimum five years of backend development experience with complex products
Expertise in C#/.NET
Proficient with SQL Server
Experience with client-server based systems
Knowledge of domain-driven design
Knowledge of event-sourcing
Knowledge of CQRS/CQS
Meriting:
Experience of working in an agile environment
Experience from the MedTech-industry or other regulated industries
Experience of framework development of mission critical systems
Experience from microservice architectures
High performance computing (multi-threaded/async software)
Messaging systems such as RabbitMQ
Experience with security technologies such as; OpenID Connect, certificates, OpenIddict
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Rekryterare
Anders Nordqvist anders.nordqvist@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
10000061