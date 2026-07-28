Director, Epidemiology Causal Inference
Key Relocation Sweden AB / Biomedicinjobb / Uddevalla Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uddevalla
2026-07-28
, Munkedal
, Färgelanda
, Vänersborg
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Key Relocation Sweden AB i Uddevalla
, Haninge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an individual with the right combination of skills and experience to support our research focused on the strategy, design, and implementation of pharmacoepidemiologic and other regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) studies.
In this role, you will provide leadership in causal inference methods, including target trial
emulation, and guide the design and implementation of these research activities, ensuring robust application of causal inference throughout the research process.
You will:
• Lead the development of study protocols and contribute to statistical analysis plans.
• Review analytical outputs, interpret results, and develop study reports and manuscripts.
• Lead proposal development and oversee project delivery from initiation to completion.
• Mentor colleagues and contribute to the development of internal scientific capabilities.
• Support interactions with clients and research partners throughout the research lifecycle.
To be successful in this role, you will possess:
• Strong written, verbal, and presentation skills, with the ability to communicate effectively in
a collaborative, cross-functional environment.
• The ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with research and
operations staff, partners, and clients across multiple locations and under tight timelines.
• Experience leading projects, including document writing, budget planning, proposal
development, and project communications, and the ability to support other project leads
when needed.
What You'll Need
• PhD in Epidemiology or equivalent, life sciences background, computational/AI
epidemiology highly valued
• At least 10 years of experience in the field of pharmacoepidemiology/ regulatory grade RWE
with publications in peer reviewed journals and participation in professional societies, and
working groups
• Solid training in causal inference with evidence of applied research leadership and
implementation with publications in peer reviewed journals and participation in
professional societies, working groups and networks
• Demonstrated understanding of good pharmacoepidemiology/RWE practice and
international research networks in pharmacoepidemiology
• Ability to perform duties that require close attention to detail.
• Experience working within or with pharmaceutical companies or within an established
pharmacoepidemiology research organization is highly valued.
• Working language is English, additional languages valued Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07
E-post: tracywalker@rti.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Key Relocation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556469-4445)
Hälle Lider 2B (visa karta
)
459 32 LJUNGSKILE Arbetsplats
RTI Health Solutions Jobbnummer
10014329