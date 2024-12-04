System Design Team lead - Autonomous Driving
2024-12-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are
At our department of Autonomous Drive and Active Safety Functions we design, integrate, and verify the complete vehicle solution for autonomous cars and active safety functions. We collaborate with some of the most innovative industry partners to reach our future visions of safety, convenience, and mobility.
Autonomous drive has the potential to fundamentally change how cars are used and are part of our society. As a member of the AD/ADAS Domain System Engineering team you will contribute to the team purpose to take the lead in safe, customer valued and purposeful functions for Advanced Driver Assistance systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD). The responsibility, communal with the team, is to develop and launch a robust and safe, world-class functionality.
What You'll Do
We are looking for an experienced Team Leader with technical knowledge in robust and safe system design to set the fundaments of the AD/ADAS product. The system design we do in your team is the fundament the AD/ADAS functions are being built upon.
You will be the leader in a team where you will contribute with your system design competence and your leadership skills. Your team is the main team to keep the complete AD/ADAS together, from sensors to actuators, and to succeed you also have neighboring teams with focus on specific areas of AD/ADAS and you will be interacting with them on a very regular basis. Your work is to make this cooperation a success. We think you are a person that has a strong interest, even a passion for AD/ADAS, and wants to be part of the big shift into autonomous driving vehicles and new customer experiences.
The team is responsible for driving the AD/ADAS needs towards the rest of the vehicle, such as steering, braking and HMI, and balance the complete design. This means you need an understanding of how the different AD/ADAS functions work, and their needs and you make a system design that scales over time. In this process you collaborate closely with other teams at VCC and at our partners, and you have fun every day!
You feel confident guiding your team in a variety of areas such as fault/mode handling, diagnostics, Lateral/Longitudinal control, robust interface design, System Safety (ISO26262) and Cyber Security.
Agile, cross-functional and collaborative way of working is natural for you to reach high quality results in time. You are a committed and trusted team worker, and you also get energized by leading others with your leadership skills.
If you are the person we are looking for, you can look forward to joining a team dedicated to delivering self-driving functionality that provides exceptional mobility experiences to customers while upholding Volvo Cars' unwavering commitment to safety.
We are looking for a highly skilled professional with extensive experience in the automotive industry. You have a solid background in advanced function and system design, including systemization beyond current ADAS functionalities. Your expertise includes technical project leadership, coupled with strong leadership skills that enable you to align multiple teams toward achieving shared goals.
Your experience spans coding, whether model-based or handwritten, as well as the development and decomposition of requirements across various abstraction levels. You are well-versed in applying industry standards such as ISO26262, Cyber Security, SOTIF, and FMEA methodologies. You hold an MSc degree in Systems, Control and Mechatronics, Data Science, Computer Engineering, Engineering Physics, or possess equivalent expertise gained through professional experience. Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is essential for this role.
In addition to your technical expertise, you are a fast learner, self-driven, and proactive team player with high ambitions. You have strong communication skills and are naturally curious, innovative, and eager to learn. You care deeply about people, enjoy interacting and collaborating with others, and take pride in fostering a positive team environment. You take initiative and responsibility for getting things done, readily offering support even for tasks outside your comfort zone. Active and enthusiastic in meetings, you share your knowledge generously and support your colleagues with pride. Ersättning
