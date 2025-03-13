System Design Engineer within Automotive
Carabiner is in an expansive stage and we are now looking for system engineers and designers within embedded systems. We are engaged in the development of autonomous vehicles and electromobility where we now have great demand for our services. Our company is based on a learning culture for personal and professional development. Does this sound intriguing to you? Then keep reading
About the role
The technology transformation in the automotive industry is going at record speed and electronic products have never been as advanced as they are today. Carabiner gives you the opportunity to become a key player in our customers' journey into future product development.
Right now, we see a great need for system engineers in the industry, where the task is to design functions, systems and components for the realization of advanced functionality. You play an important role as the spider in the web of technological development. Your social skills will be challenged, as you need to balance your own proposals and wishes with the requirements and pre-conditions of other actors. In return, you get a working life that allows you to develop your skills and gain new experiences
About you
You are a self-motivated and technology-interested person who is driven by finding new solutions and skills-development. We would like to see that you have at least 5 years of work experience as a systems engineer
You also have:
Experience in developing or testing embedded systems.
An academic degree in Electrical Engineering, Technical Physics, Mechatronics, Computer Engineering or equivalent.
Excellent verbal, written and visual communication and presentation in English.
Meritorius:
Experience with autonomous vehicles, vehicle motion control, driver assistance systems or electromobility.
Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR
Experience from model-based development
Experience in agile development.
Experience of functional safety (ISO 26262) or SOTIF (ISO/PAS 21448) is advantageous
As a person
You have high integrity and appreciates diversity in the workplace. You have strong communication skills, are a reliable team player and comfortable taking the lead when needed. You enjoy collaboration with different stakeholders as well as the freedom and responsibility to act independently. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way.
About us
Carabiner is an engineering company with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer engineering services for development of embedded systems with technological excellence in functional safety, system development and software development.
We strongly believe in empowering and respecting diversity, different perspectives and experiences to reach our goals and create a great place to work. We have a current consultant representation of more than 40% female, a result of our continues work towards a balanced workforce. We believe that this drives equality and fosters a dynamic and inclusive environment both at Carabiner and in our clients' offices.
What we offer
Here at Carabiner, you will join a highly specialized and diverse team and develop your skills in a dynamic working environment, and having fun while doing so. Our homely atmosphere mediates the importance of teamwork and individual contributions.
We at Carabiner believe in investing in our employees, by offering our consultants access to an individual training pot, bonuses, free vacation between Christmas and New Year 's eve and also generous health allowance.
At Carabiner, transparency, job security and fair working conditions for all our employees is of highest priority, therefore, Carabiner is a member of Teknikföretagen and has signed on to the collective agreement with relevant labour unions.
How to Apply and Connect
Is this you? Do not wait with your application! We welcome your application already today but no later than the 17th of April.
Apply by sending your CV to career@carabiner.se
. Mark your application with 'System Design Engineer'.
For questions regarding the position please contact our Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert at victor.holkert@carabiner.se Så ansöker du
