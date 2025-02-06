System Design Engineer within Automotive
Did you hold an degree in wireless communication and have some experience working with embedded real-time systems? We are looking for a System Design Engineer with an interest in the Automotive. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as System Design Engineer
As a System Design Engineer within Connectivity Technology, you will be part of building a global platform. In this role, and together with other subject matter experts from around the company, you will lead the work to design, develop and deploy solutions built with emerging technologies.
We think that you have a good understanding of design methodologies for embedded real-time systems and also a basic understanding of functional safety and cyber security fundamentals. Your knowledge of verification and validation methods, as well as software quality assurance best practices will be key to succeed in this position.
You will be responsible for:
Reviewing input requirements and business cases
Identifying possible technological solutions
Analyzing, evaluating the options, and anchoring the end solution with stakeholders around the company
Work within an agile development environment as part of a large, collaborative team to achieve your goals
Quickly grasp new concepts and translate knowledge from a technical to business audience and back, or between technical teams working in different areas
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gotheburg starting asap.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.
Desired qualifications:
Hold a finished B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Systems Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics or Computer Engineering or equivalent education
Have an passion for technology
As a person, you enjoy analyzing and solving complex problems
Good knowledge in embedded or mobile software development in an agile environment
Has good knowledge in english, both verbal and written
It is meriting if you have 1-2 years experience within the automotive industry, especially in the systems engineering or telematics
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
