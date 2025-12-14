System Design Engineer
We are looking for a System Designer with automotive background combined with knowledge in wireless technologies such as NFC, BLE and UWB.
Work Description:
You will work with a new concepts where the cell phone will become the primary tool for your car. You will be part of a team solving challenges such as connecting the phones, smartwatches, cards and keyfob to the car and to the cloud. You will be designing embedded systems that integrate with key players in the industry. In this role you will be collaborating with Google, Samsung and Apple among others.
You will be writing SW requirement specifications to both in-house SW development teams and suppliers working on the microcontrollers in the car. You will develop interfaces and define signals internally in the digital key system and towards stakeholders. This includes new development as well as working on our existing vehicle models.
Setting the System Design will be a collaboration with Software Developers and Testers, where you together will iterate until the desired functionality is achieved.
Experience required:
• You are a system designer with at least 5 years of experience of designing & developing embedded systems in the automotive industry.
• You have previously worked with requirement breakdown.
• You are experienced with defining signals both over wireless networks as well as on CAN/LIN/Ethernet according to the Autosar standards.
You should be able to analyze the function from a complete product level down to SW function.
Skills required:
• Carweaver
• Elektra
• Vehicle diagnostics
• Autosar
• ISO26262
• Cyber security
• Vehicle communication knowledge like CAN/LIN/Ethernet
• Experience on telematics and connectivity
• SAFe/ Agile way of working
• BSc or MSc degree in Engineering, Electrical, Mechatronics or equivalent
Personal Skills:
• We believe you are a driven team player with excellent communication skills
• You are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment.
• You have a broad knowledge and experience of both Electrical and Mechanical development.
• Confident in leading system solution towards suppliers and product teams.
• We also believe that you feel comfortable of owning and taking responsibility of your system.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a plus.
• You enjoy collaboration and knowledge sharing.
• You are self-motivated, curious and passionate about innovation.
You are located in Sweden and can work 100% onsite in Gothenburg
