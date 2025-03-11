System Design Engineer
2025-03-11
Description
The importance of electromobility is growing every day, and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Battery System. At System complete Energy Storage System, we are responsible to develop complete Energy Storage Systems realized by hardware and software solutions.
Your responsibilities will include: Working in early phases and throughout product development including maintenance. Requirement specifications, breakdown of requirements and working with concepts. Working together with technology teams and system teams to define the system design to meet the expectations.
Experience
• 8 years of experience from System design/architecture within automotive systems and Electrical propulsion system.
• Experience on complete Battery Pack development, very good understanding how the battery pack is affecting the electrical propulsion system.
• Experience in defining requirement and balancing requirement between stakeholders and technical solution.
• Master degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering or similar.
Meritorious:
Competencies within Volvo process and tools, particularly DVP.
