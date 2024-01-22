System Design Engineer - Longitudinal Vehicle Control
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The best place to work in the Global Automotive Industry. Join us on this exciting journey into the future, we want to hear from You!'
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and can carry it out. At Volvo Cars our mission is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired premium car company and to make people's lives less complicated". We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales, and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People who want to make a difference and create the next generation of Volvo Cars in a global, dynamic, and respectful environment.
Main Responsibilities of the Department
Longitudinal Vehicle Control delivers features and innovations to enable the next generations of electric propulsion, self-driving vehicles, and active safety technology. Vehicle Motion Control aims to control the vehicle in all six degrees of freedom by input from several sensors to control several actuators as propulsion, and chassis features. The organization works on early research and advanced engineering projects to industrialization of the systems in teams that cover all from feature definition, system design, and software development to system and vehicle testing.
As a System Design Engineer, you will be a part of a highly skilled international team that designs and develop control models to support customer functionality, you will be a member of the ones forming tomorrow's automotive. We are working with a variety of different areas and tasks such as functional and system safety architecture, signal and subsystem definition, and requirements for ECUs, sensors, and actuators. You will work closely with SW developer and vehicle and sub-system test engineers, thus getting a very good understanding of the complete vehicle system.
How to learn more and apply?
Does this sound like your new challenge? Please register your application as soon as possible.
Your application should include a CV in English. Please note that due to GDPR applications via email will not be accepted.
For questions about the position please contact, Hiring Manager, Nina Fredriksson at nina.fredriksson@volvocars.com
.
Who are you?
We ask you how can contribute to our team which means you have the right technical understanding as well as the right soft skills and mindset.
We seek those who are open-minded and have a good ability to cooperate, which is essential given the fact that you need to manage a broad network both internally and externally. You are a good communicator with the ability to cope with many topics in parallel. You are a technical-minded team player with the ability to work with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability, are structured and organized in daily work, and are business and performance-driven with a solution-focused mindset.
Requirements:
M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Physics or similar
System or software control engineering within the automotive sector or similar
Experience in safety-critical systems
Excellent English skills, both verbally and in writing
Driver's license (type B)
Meritorious Experiences:
Knowledge of other electrical base technologies (e.g. network design or communication, diagnostics)
Experience in Vehicle Dynamics
Understanding of system safety ISO26262 Ersättning
