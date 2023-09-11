System Design and Product Structure engineer
Want to be part of an exciting future? Want to use your Embedded Software System Design and Product Structure skills, being part of a great, inclusive team? Then you are probably the person we are looking for!
Your passion for Product data, Software, and drive to networking and supporting your surrounding peers is exactly what Volvo Penta needs!
This is us, your new colleagues
Product Documentation is a department within Volvo Penta Technology. We are responsible for support, quality assurance and training regarding the documentation of Product data for both HW and SW in the Product Data Management (PDM) systems at Volvo Penta. The department is also responsible for the 3D modelling process & the PTC CAD systems, creates Computer Generated Images, and supplies drawings and models to the Sales teams & systems.
The red thread in the team is kindness. You will be member of a team that truly care for each other. Support to fellow peers is part of the everyday work, and natural both towards other teams and within our own.
This is how you could make an impact
Since the system engineers at Volvo Penta do the documentation of the Product data directly, you will support and guide them to do it according to Volvo Penta Guidelines and methods. You will support our release process and be an ambassador for how documentation of Software and Hardware at Volvo Penta of shall be conducted. You will give scheduled trainings and get deep knowledge of the complete process and toolchain from start of documentation until the product leaves the plant. You will have close collaboration with both SW design engineers and SW engineers supporting our plants. As a colleague you will be a respected and appreciated knowledge bank for our fellow peers, and your workdays will be filled with both short term and long term activities.
We are a global company, having collaboration with and giving support also to Volvo US and Volvo India. Your global communication and collaboration skills will therefore be important.
Who are you?
You are analytical and you recognize the benefits of good cooperation. You are service minded, well organized and comfortable to work both independently and in teams. Experience from Volvo, the PDM systems, and SW System Design is valued.
Giving support to designers requires good communication skills and being able to reach many different personalities. Kindness, yet decisiveness, correctness and persistence is needed.
Are we the perfect match?
If you want to work in a company that expands fast in new technology and be part of this through your skills and abilities within the SW Product Structure area, then YES! Your new amazing colleagues are eager to welcome you!
Curious and have some questions? Call me!
Katarina Hammar, Manager Product Documentation, phone +46 76 5538721
