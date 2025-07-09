System Architect SW
2025-07-09
At Toyota Material Handling R&D we are developing next generation autonomous fork-lifts and advanced assistance systems. We offer an opportunity to join our software development teams , where you as a experienced engineer can develop new functionality that easily can be tested on complete vehicles in our close-by lab area.
As System Architect Software Localization and Perception at Toyota you will work with:
* System architecture for perception and localization features.
* Build domain knowledge for current and next generation technologies.
* Interaction with development teams, internal stakeholders and external vendors.
* Industrial projects and concept vehicles.
In this position you will work close to our development teams, test & verification and technical product management. This role is an important bridge between high-level requirements and technical guidance to our software development teams. You will be breaking down requirements, translating into system design and be a part of our development cycle. This role means building knowledge of existing and future technologies, meeting suppliers and includes global cooperation within Toyota Material Handling group. Areas are localization and perception in general, where we take input from cameras, ultra-wide band, LIDAR and other sensors. Applications will be for both assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous systems.
To position as System Architect SW Localization and Perception we are looking for a person with:
* Bachelor or Master's degree in Computer Science, Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering or equivalent
* Multiple years of experience from SW development, experience from localization and perception is a plus.
* Strong analytic capability and proven skills in documentation and communication.
* Experience from system engineering is a preference, but not a must. This could be the next step in your carrier.
* Sensor/hardware knowledge is a plus, particularly RGB cameras.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
In order to create the conditions for a sustainable everyday life, we offer our employees flextime and the opportunity to work remotely on a part-time basis. We have good training opportunities with free access to gyms and group training, as well as a generous wellness allowance.
Does it sound interesting? Send your application no later than 2025-08-17.
