System Architect Senior

We expect an Embedded Software developer has a good ability in working in teams, is proactive, is creative, shares experiences, has the drive and take responsibility. Scrum teams possess skills in C ++ development, software architecture, subsystems verification and works with requirements. A team member is expected to take on all kinds of tasks from the backlog, but each the team use to have deeper knowledge and interest in one of the competence domains. In this mission we request a consultant with deep knowledge in C++.
Requirements for the skills and experience
min. 10 years in embedded software development
C ++
Python
Embedded Linux
Masters degree in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent education
Well spoken and written English
System Engineering and system design
Experience with ISO 26262, HARA, ISO 21434, TARA
Cross functional coordination
Meriting
It is meritorious if you have knowledge or skills in
Scrum master role
Experience of working in agile teams
Software architecture
Automotive Domain
