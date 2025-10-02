System Architect
2025-10-02
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Traton is transforming how we deliver digital workshop solutions across multiple brands. As part of this journey, we are strengthening the architecture team behind the Workshop Suite - a cloud-based, microservice-oriented platform supporting vehicle diagnostics, configuration, and service operations globally.
We are now looking for a hands-on System Architect to help realise and maintain the system design across multiple development teams and technical domains. You will work closely with our other System Architect, guiding architectural direction and ensuring that the Workshop Suite evolves in a scalable, efficient, and maintainable way.
This role is embedded in the development organisation and will collaborate actively with developers, tech leads and product owners to translate architectural vision into reality.
Job Responsibilities
Shared responsibility to define and maintain the architecture of the workshop suite.
Support development teams in aligning with architectural principles, patterns and technology standards.
Guide design decisions and ensure best practices in system scalability, performance and maintainability.
Engage in architectural reviews and contribute to documentation, modelling and guidelines.
Act as a bridge between product management, platform teams and developers.
Participate in roadmap planning and proactively manage technical debt.
Help onboard teams to architectural tools and workflows and contribute to knowledge sharing.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone with a Master's degree in Computer Science, or equivalent experience, and several years of hands-on work as a software or cloud infrastructure developer, preferably within AWS. You have experience designing and building distributed systems, and you are skilled at explaining complex technical concepts in a clear and accessible way to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Fluency in English is required, while knowledge of Swedish is a plus. You are a collaborative and structured professional who thrives in complex environments where multiple teams work closely together.
Meriting Experiences
Experience with large-scale ecosystems such as vehicle diagnostics, IoT platforms or workshop tooling.
Familiarity with cloud-first design, edge computing, and offline use cases.
Knowledge of secure integration patterns and platform scalability.
Experience working with architectural roadmaps and cross-brand solutions.
Understanding of cultural and organisational dynamics in global, distributed teams.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
You'll join a team that sits at the intersection of vehicles, diagnostics, and cutting-edge digital tools. We're working to transform our service business by creating smarter, more connected workshop solutions that make everyday work easier for mechanics across the globe.
You'll be part of a collaborative environment where your insights and curiosity are encouraged, and where the focus is on solving real problems for real users. We value knowledge sharing, open dialogue, and a willingness to explore what's next - together.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-16. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please get in touch with Joel Rosén, recruiting manager, at joel.rosen@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9537450