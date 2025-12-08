System Architect
2025-12-08
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
The group is responsible for the overall systems architecture in the EMS (Engine management system) and AMS (aftertreatment management system). We meet future needs with a clever system design and scalable architecture solutions. We contribute to a robust and manageable electrical system, enabling Scania to offer competitive functionalities to its customers. We work in areas like: Diagnostic framework, architecture, modular-based SW, workshop tests.
We are a team that appreciates the importance of maintaining a learning and sharing approach both within and toward our colleagues.
We are now looking to extend our team and want to recruit a new system architect. This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will support both the Functional Safety Architect and the Software Architect at the system level. Your expertise will be instrumental in ensuring a holistic approach to system design and integration, with a particular focus on cross-system dependencies and the overall system perspective.
Collaborate closely with the FuSa (Functional Safety) Architect and Software Architect to secure robust system-level solutions.
Identify and manage dependencies between our system and other connected systems, ensuring seamless integration and communication.
Maintain an overarching view of the system architecture, ensuring alignment with business and technical goals.
Drive system-level discussions, balancing functional safety, software, and hardware requirements.
Participate in architectural reviews and provide guidance on system-level design decisions.
Contribute to the development and maintenance of system documentation and models.
Support requirements engineering and traceability throughout the system lifecycle.
Who You Are
Knowledge and experience
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Systems Engineering, or equivalent experience
Solid experience in system architecture within the automotive or industrial sector
Strong understanding of system-level design, including functional safety (FuSa) and software architecture
Knowledge of cross-system dependencies and integration challenges
Experience with requirements management and systems engineering tools (e.g. Polarion, SysML)
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Personal qualities
Enjoys collaborating with people from all parts of the organization to create new ideas and solutions
Tackles challenges where the answer isn't obvious and coordinates effectively with several teams to move things forward
Quickly identifies patterns and creates clarity in complex environments
Motivated by learning and contributing to a company's shift toward future technologies
Communicates clearly and comfortably with colleagues across different teams and with different stakeholders
Desirable Skills
Experience working according to Traton or Scania development processes
Familiarity with automotive standards (e.g., ISO 26262, AUTOSAR)
Experience in large-scale, distributed systems and E/E architecture
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. We are committed to driving the future of sustainable transport. We offer an inclusive workplace where your skills and ideas will help shape tomorrow's mobility solutions.
Join us and become an integral part of a team that values innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-12-22. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Al Sayfi Anhar, Manager, anhar.alsayfi@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
