System Analysis Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-11-01
Job Description:
We are a dedicated engineering team working to ensure that Arm delivers performant and functional ML software and hardware solutions and enables our partners to build competitive products. Using detailed analysis and rigorous characterisation, we identify, distill and explain data to Arm engineering, marketing, and external partners.
The team covers a wide range of software and hardware levels, application domains, workloads and types of analysis to get a full and accurate picture of ML performance capabilities, limitations and improvement opportunities.
We are growing, and we are offering several opportunities for this team.
Responsibilities:
As an ML System Analysis engineer you will develop test infrastructure for our fully automated test flow, including functional and performance testing, as well as visualisation and report generation of the results. Through teamwork, you will explore, analyse and influence the direction of Machine Learning performance on future Arm IP and systems. Analyzing Machine Learning use-cases and workloads to make Machine Learning run optimally on Arm technology.
We collaborate closely with other specialists across Arm, including software, IP, and Systems teams to understand, explore and challenge the limits of performance capabilities.
We use advanced pre-silicon platforms of next-generation systems, to understand new use-cases and significant workloads to ensure Arm technology delivers excellent ML performance and quality.
Required Skills and Experience :
A bachelor or master degree in engineering or equivalent. Documented programming courses. Good python knowledge is essential.
You have a passion for analysis and improvements.
A high level of pro-activity, initiative and problem solving skills. as well as willingness to take on varied technical challenges.
You have strong communication skills, inter-cultural awareness and you embrace diversity.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
If you know your way around pre-silicon platforms, building test infrastructure, low level debugging, or some familiarity with data analysis that would be great too!
In Return:
At Arm, you will enjoy working in a highly stimulating collaborative environment. Our team works closely with other software, hardware and system teams across the company. You will have a chance to share ideas with and learn new skills from the best engineers in the world. We work in small teams, so your contributions will really make a difference.
