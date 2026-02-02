System Administrator
2026-02-02
System Administrator
We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled System Administrator to join our team. This role involves maintaining and optimizing our existing network and server infrastructure, as well as contributing to the design and configuration of new systems.
What You'll do:
Design and implement network infrastructure for our Data Center and offices, utilizing technologies such as Linux Firewalls, Ubiquiti UniFi hardware, and Dell Switches.
Perform comprehensive network administration, including:
Configuring and managing Nftables, Dell Datacenter switches and UNIFI.
Implementing OSPF and WAN Optimization.
Conducting packet inspection using Wireshark or similar tools.
Maintain and optimize the performance and stability of our current network and servers.
Install and configure new network and server hardware.
Execute general systems administrator duties and support.
Collaborate with the rest of the IT team with things such as: playtest setup, town hall meetings, streaming setup, hardware troubleshooting, support tasks, configuration changes, and procurement if needed
Who you are:
Curious & Fast Learner: You possess a natural desire to understand how systems function and you quickly absorb new information.
Self-Driven: You take full ownership of your tasks, proactively identify problems, and are dedicated to finding effective solutions.
A Doer: You enjoy achieving results and are comfortable switching between high-level architectural planning and hands-on installation and configuration work.
It's nice if you also have:
Familiarity with web servers, load balancers, and proxy servers.
Experience with cloud technologies: Kubernetes, Google Compute Engine, and general cloud computing.
Administration of Perforce Servers.
Windows Server expertise, specifically DFS, MDT, WDS, and Intune.
Programming or scripting proficiency in Python or Powershell.
