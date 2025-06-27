System Administrator
MachineGames is seeking an experienced Systems Administrator to join our IT team based in our offices in Uppsala, Sweden.
We are growing - and so is our IT team, and we are looking for someone eager to take part of this journey with us.
To thrive in this role, we believe you as a person are excited about working with technology, are solutions oriented, communicates effectively and with a service-minded approach. You are not in it for the prestige - you thoroughly enjoy helping the people around you and support where support is needed even outside of your main area of responsibilities if needed.
In this role no day looks the same - you will have general IT tasks, be part of the support team for our employees whilst your specialty area will be as one of our system administrators specialized in Linux Server and Azure Admin and maintenance. You will report to our IT Director, and you will become a part of the MachineGames support-team which also includes HR, Facilities, Finance and Office.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of Stockholm with a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent onsite position starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you have a non-EU passport and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Linux server administration and maintenance using Ansible and Satellite.
Azure infrastructure administration and maintenance.
Administration and configuration of Identity and access management platforms.
Administration and deployment of systems, applications, and settings via system administration platforms.
Server administration, installation and maintenance.
Integration, configuration, maintenance and troubleshooting of business applications.
Implement and maintain automation relating to system administration.
Interact with other teams to assist in system deployment, support, and troubleshooting.
Perform scheduled audits of system settings and security updates.
Monitor system and application performance and troubleshoot issues.
Shared General IT Support:
General desktop support.
Assist end-users with day-to-day IT support.
Onboard new employees and contractors.
Deploy, configure, and troubleshoot new workstations and accounts.
Maintain access control to server systems and resources.
Maintain knowledge base articles.
Standby Calls - Answer monitoring alerts off regular working hours. Escalate or postpone alert depending on urgency.
Qualifications
Exhibit a high level of skill within your area of expertise as well as explore new trends and ideas in your area and apply them to work.
Experience from a System Administrator role in a similar capacity.
Experience of an international setting and an ability to communicate at a professional level, both in writing and verbally in English.
• 5 years of relevant work experience.
University degree or equivalent with a focus towards IT and system administration or similar expertise.
Great understanding of systems administration and support (Windows, Linux).
Driver's license B or equivalent with a right to drive in Sweden.
Proven ability to work both as a team member and independently.
