Swedish Language Instructor for Acolad
Are you passionate about teaching and do you want to make a meaningful impact by helping non-Swedish-speaking employees master the Swedish language? If so, this role is for you! Acolad is seeking a dedicated Swedish instructor.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Acolad is a renowned global leader in language and content solutions, committed to providing top-quality language training, translation, and localization services across various industries. Known for its expertise and commitment to cultural diversity, Acolad helps bridge language barriers and supports international employees in adapting to new environments.
Your role will focus on promoting understanding and enhancing communication to improve the language skills necessary for daily work, whether that work takes place individually, with a colleague, or in a larger group setting. You'll receive comprehensive lesson materials and support from Acolad, and you must have access to a personal laptop/computer and a reliable internet connection for lesson planning and preparation.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Swedish Language Instructor for Acolad, you will provide language training to non-Swedish-speaking employees at a prominent company in Ludvika. You'll conduct approximately one to three 90-minute sessions per week on-site, carefully planning and preparing engaging lessons based on provided materials. You'll create a supportive learning environment tailored to adult learners in a professional setting, while also offering cultural insights to help employees integrate smoothly into Swedish workplace culture.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Current student pursuing a teaching qualification or similar educational background, with a minimum study load of 50% or someone looking to work part-time with limited and variable number of working hours.
• Native or fluent proficiency in both Swedish and English or a TISUS, Swedex or other formal proof of language proficiency
• Strong organizational and communication skills.
• Ability to work independently and create a motivating learning environment.
• Sufficient IT skills, with proficiency in MS Office tools.
• Working proficiency in English for internal co-operation at Acolad and as support language for the students.
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience as a teacher
• Experience in teaching the Swedish language
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Social
• Orderly
• Responsible
Additional Information
• Location: On-site in Ludvika
• Schedule: Approximately one to three sessions per week, 90 minutes each
• Start Date: Middle of August
• You must have: Access to a personal laptop/computer and a reliable internet connection for lesson planning and preparation
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
