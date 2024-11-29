SW engineer with Security Focus
We are seeking skilled full-stack developers with expertise in Java, React, and experience ofIAM solutions to join our team and deliver secure and scalable applications.
About the Role
As a Full-Stack Developer, you will design, develop, and manage secure applications, leveraging Java, React, and IAM technologies like OpenID Connect,OAuth2 or other relevant solutions. You'll work on both back-end and front-end development in AWS cloud environments, contributing to innovative and impactful projects.
Key Responsibilities Develop and maintain applications using Java and React.
Design and manage IAM solutions (OpenID Connect, OAuth2, etc.).
Deploy and manage services in AWS cloud environments.
Ensure secure and efficient solutions through collaboration and DevOps practices.
Requirements Proven experience with IAM systems and API security.
Strong skills in Java, React, and REST APIs.
Hands-on experience with AWS cloud services and a DevOps mindset.
Knowledge of Python for scripting and back-end tasks.
About Explipro
We are a forward-thinking IT consultancy firm with a strong focus on Mobility & Connectivity. Our team is engaged in leading-edge projects involving remote vehicle services, secure cloud services, and robust cloud infrastructures. Founded in 2012, we currently have around 50 employees and are committed to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment.
Located in Lindholmen Science Park, Gothenburg, we offer a vibrant workspace with fantastic views and great connectivity. We support flexible working arrangements to ensure a healthy work-life balance.
Why Join Explipro?
Explipro values helpfulness and simplicity in the workplace. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to integrity, transparency, and caring for each other. By joining us, you will be part of a supportive team that values continuous learning and personal growth. We offer competitive salaries, flexible working conditions, and numerous benefits to support your professional journey.
Apply today and let's explore what we can achieve together!
Benefits
Competitive salaries
Work Flexibility / TimeBank
Paid vacation of 25 working days
Hybrid work (according to customer requirements)
Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)
Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)
Healthcare
Sickness and Disability leave
