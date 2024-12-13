SW and Electronics Test Engineer
2024-12-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
SW and Electronics Test Engineer
As a Test Engineer, you will join a highly dedicated team of engineers responsible for test analysis, test planning, and test methods definition.
You will write and execute tests across all abstraction layers in the V-model, planning features and stories within the In-house SW and Test team, focusing on door, locking, and alarm functions for verification and validation.
Your tasks will also include fault tracing and administrative trace and coverage analysis on the component nodes, system designs and complete vehicle function.
You will work with several different test infrastructures, and with several different test assets, such as HIL, SIL and VIL environments. But also, real life testing on test tracks or on the road using test or released vehicles.
The In-house SW and Test team's goal is to develop the next generation of door, locking, and alarm functionalities while enhancing the current solutions. Additionally, the team addresses quality issues, implements running changes, and manages model year updates.
As the product also consists of hardware, it is equally important to be proficient in electronics and HW test.
What you will do
* Participate in the test system flow process by defining test activities, equipment, asset under test and DUT (Device Under Test) preparedness together with requirement owner and suppliers.
* Be responsible for the function verification (e.g., acceptance test and regression test on deliverables from supplier or inhouse developers)
* Component-/Domain- and Complete testing in Boxcar, SIL, HIL, VIL and on Vehicle
* Test methods & test case development in Carweaver and vTestStudio.
* Test requirement writing, planning and coordination of test activities together with rest of the team.
* Create Fault reports and assign to the receiver, that an investigation and solution can be provided under function or system owners leadership. Review and communicate suppliers' test reports and results.
* Independently fault trace and take logs and measurement on the component and actuators and signals.
* Ensure the work is delivered as per specified acceptance criteria and definition.
What you will bring
* Master of Science within electronics, mechatronics, applied physics or similar.
* Swedish B-driver's license is necessary.
* Knowledge and understanding how to read electrical schematics, use of instruments such as voltmeters, oscilloscopes, signal generators etc.
* Experience within Volvo Cars or from automotive industry.
* Experience within automated verification of system design and software.
* Experiences of following tools preferred: Elektra, Canalyzer/Canoe, Inca, DSA, CarConfig, CarCom.
* Experience in Test automation tools e.g., Vector hardware & software.
Personal qualities
* Passion for quality and customer satisfaction.
* Passion for new technologies, software and hardware test and creating great user experiences.
* A positive and easy-going mindset.
* Progressive and like continuous improvements
* Team oriented
* Curiosity and a strong self-driven ability
* Communicative, written and spoken to explain complex issues
* Fluent in English, Swedish is a merit
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information, please reach out to the recruiter at neha.mehta@volvocars.com
