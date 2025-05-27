Sustainable Sourcing Specialist
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2025-05-27
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about sustainability and ready to make a real impact? At Husqvarna Group, we aim to shape the future of responsible sourcing - and we want you to be part of it. As a Sustainable Sourcing Specialist, you'll play a vital part in embedding sustainability into our global sourcing practices, helping us and our partners make better choices for people and the planet.
Location: Huskvarna, Jönköping. With the possibility of a hybrid work set up.
About the Role
In this role, you'll support and co-drive our sustainable sourcing initiatives across the value chain, collaborating closely with suppliers and internal teams worldwide. This role blends strategy with hands-on engagement and offers you the opportunity to influence both operational decisions and long-term sustainability goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Support Sourcing in promoting a more sustainable and responsible supply base.
Tracking and following up on sustainability-related KPIs, ensuring accurate and timely data input and documentation.
Contribute to risk assessments and due diligence processes.
Contribute to the development and implementation of sustainable sourcing practices and cross-functional routines.
Take part in group-level ESG projects by supporting data collection, analysis, and follow-up activities.
Support initiatives related to climate action, circular economy, environmental impact, human rights and working conditions.
Collaborate with internal teams to help integrate sustainability into daily operations.
Engage with supply chain partners to encourage improvements in sustainability and social responsibility.
Support digitalization and automation efforts, and help streamline processes to improve daily efficiency.
Who You Are
You're curious, structured, and motivated by a purpose-driven career. You enjoy solving problems, working across teams, and influencing how businesses act on sustainability. Most importantly, you're ready to grow - and to help those around you do the same.
In addition, you have:
A university degree in Sustainability, Engineering, Business, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Experience in sustainable sourcing, ESG reporting, or supply chain management.
Familiarity with sustainability audits and ESG compliance.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate data into action.
A proactive, collaborative mindset and project management experience.
Excellent communication skills in English; experience working in a global setting is a plus.
Why Husqvarna Group?
You'll join a diverse and international Sustainable Sourcing team part of the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Global Sourcing Direct team, that lives by three values: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care. We offer a hybrid work environment, opportunities for development, and a culture that values innovation and inclusivity.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together.
Your Application
Does this sound like you? Please submit your application in English as soon as possible, as we review applications on an ongoing basis. Due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
For questions about the role, reach out to hiring manager Sustainable Sourcing Director Linda Hjelmkvist at linda.hjelmkvist@husqvarnagroup.com
For recruitment questions, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Johan Odelfelt at johan.odelfelt@husqvarnagroup.com
Join Us in Driving Sustainable Change! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9362107