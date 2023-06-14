Sustainability Strategic Topic Developer
2023-06-14
Company Description
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for Sustainability Strategic Topic Developers - Circularity for total Inter IKEA.
In Inter IKEA, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together.
We are now looking for Sustainability Strategic Topic Developers. In this role, you will secure development and integration of the specific Strategic Topic initiatives into relevant business development plans through clear and effective ambitions, commitments, and goals for the complete IKEA business. Additionally, you will provide subject matter expertise on Strategic Topic initiatives to IKEA stakeholders and targeted audiences.
Job Description
To be successful in this role we believe that you are able to:
Lead Strategic Topic initiatives spanning over the total IKEA value chain together with and on behalf of the Strategic Topic Leader. That includes, mapping gaps, setting goals, defining proof points, and creating input to Business plans, Roadmaps and Action plans while working with and through business teams and sustainability professionals cross all IKEA businesses.
Support the Strategic Topic Leader, together with the Sustainability Analyst, in development of needed methodology, goals and KPIs to measure performance and progress of the Strategic Topic.
Track progress towards decided goals and KPIs, gather feedback from stakeholders, and use data to make improvements and suggest adjustments of plans.
Document learnings from pilot projects for the Strategic Topic to secure agreed best practice and success criteria across the IKEA Franchise system.
Liaise with Impact & Assessment, Public Affairs and Requirements Engineering on relevant legislation and compliance needs, developments and movements and give input for needed actions in the business.
Support the Strategic Topic Leader with double-materiality assessments (IKEA impact on the Strategic Topic from our activities and dependency on related assets) in the annual double-materiality process led by the Impact & Assessment function.
Contribute with content to the annual Sustainability report, relevant sub-reports and revisions of components in the IKEA Strategic Framework, and legal consultations.
This is a permanent position at IKEA of Sweden in Älmhult.
Application and practicalities
You apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
Additional information
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact Zuzana.Vackova1@inter.ikea.com
