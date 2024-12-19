Sustainability Specialist
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Sustainability Specialist in the Supply Chain at Scania are responsible for securing and supporting the development of a sustainable supply chain.
As a Sustainability Specialist within procurement, you will be a key player when it comes to shaping the future of Scania's supply chain strategy. We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally. Procurement has an impact on almost all of Scania's core processes including R&D, sales & marketing, and production & logistics.
Your work assignment
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions. In line with this purpose, Scania Procurement is a major contributor by ensuring that our suppliers are in line with our 2030 ambition. As a sustainability specialist you will lead the implementation, and optimization of sustainability initiatives focused on reducing carbon emissions and advancing circularity within Scania's supply chain. This role will drive efforts to align the supply chain goals with Scania's broader environmental goals, ensuring that processes, methods, and product lifecycles contribute to a more sustainable and low-carbon future. Change management is integral part of this role since working closely with our purchasers is a key to succeeding in this assignment.
Your profile
We are looking for a Sustainability Specialist candidate with competence in supply chain business development who believes in Scania's core values and is a team player, eager to solve problems, and has a passion for improving the world around you. You are creative and innovative. You have good communicative skills and are good at creating and maintaining well-functioning business relationships. You are confident and enjoy working in a diverse environment.
At least 4 years' experience and/or knowledge in decarbonization and/or circularity.
Relevant academic degree or equivalent knowledge acquired through work experience
Proven experience in supply chain management with a strong focus on sustainability, decarbonization, and circular economy practices
Experience in managing cross-functional projects and collaborating with external partners and suppliers
Presentation skills and ability to express yourself in a clear and respectful way
Ability to fluently communicate in English, both written and spoken.
Who am I as a manager?
I am 33 years old and have been working for Scania for the last 8 years. I want my leadership to be based on empowerment, encouragement, and transparency. I trust the team to set the best strategies to meet our objectives, provide you with the mandate for decisions and opportunities to shine. At the same time, I will always be there to support and have your back.
Keeping an open and transparent atmosphere is very important for me, through continuously working with coaching and feedback we will be able to find solutions together. My goal is to support your ambition and help you to find what makes you strive, strengthen what you are great at, and encourage you to challenge me, supporting me in becoming a better leader.
For more information
Please contact Guilherme Balbino, Head of Procurement Sustainability, guilherme.balbino@scania.com
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 6th of January 2025.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
