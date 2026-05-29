Sustainability Performance Specialist
Ingka Services AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Malmö Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE'LL LOVE YOU
We're looking for someone who enjoys turning data into insights and insights into action. You're curious about how sustainability creates real value for the business and love helping others understand and act on performance.
• You have experience (around 3-5+ years) working with data analysis, sustainability performance or business analytics.
• You're confident working with data, dashboards and translating numbers into clear insights.
• You enjoy making complex information simple and useful for decision-making.
• You collaborate easily with different teams and stakeholders.
• You bring a structured way of working and care about quality and accuracy.
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
As a Sustainability Performance Specialist, you'll help us understand how we're performing and where we can do better. Your work makes sustainability measurable and actionable across IKEA.
• Build and maintain data collection, integration and dashboards to track sustainability performance.
• Ensure high data quality, accuracy and timely reporting.
• Analyse performance and support teams with insights and recommendations.
• Lead parts of sustainability reporting and contribute to external disclosures.
• Support stakeholders with performance follow-up, goal setting and scenario analysis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9936412