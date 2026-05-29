People Analytics Leader
Ingka Services AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Malmö Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE'LL LOVE YOU
At IKEA, we believe that great decisions start with understanding people. In People & Culture, we're building a stronger, more insight-driven way of working - and this is where you come in.
You're curious about what data can tell us about people and performance, and you enjoy turning insights into actions that make everyday work better for our co-workers.
You have extensive experience (around 8+ years) working with analytics, insights or HR/people data
You're confident analysing data, spotting trends and turning them into clear, meaningful insights
You enjoy working closely with stakeholders and helping them use data in their decision-making
You understand data quality, integrity and confidentiality, and know how to work within regulations and policies
You have experience developing processes, ways of working or service models within analytics or HR
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
You'll be part of making people insights a natural part of how we work and decide across IKEA. Your days will be a mix of analysis, collaboration and continuous improvement.
Analysing people data to identify trends, opportunities and risks that support business goals
Sharing insights and recommendations that help leaders make better, more informed decisions
Collaborating with stakeholders to integrate analytics into everyday ways of working
Supporting and contributing to global initiatives by providing relevant data and insights
Developing and improving processes, tools and service models within people analytics
Ensuring data accuracy, availability and confidentiality in line with policies and regulations Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9936409