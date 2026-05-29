Group CoE EDI Leader
Ingka Services AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Malmö Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE'LL LOVE YOU
You're passionate about people and believe that an inclusive and diverse workplace creates better experiences for both co-workers and customers. You're comfortable leading change and working across a global organisation, bringing people together around a shared purpose. You turn ideas into actions and make things happen.
• University degree and 5+ years of relevant experience (or 9+ years equivalent experience)
• Minimum 3 years of experience leading people or initiatives
• Strong experience in Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, HR or related areas
• Experience in strategy development and translating it into clear actions
• Comfortable working in a matrix organisation and engaging multiple stakeholders
• Strong understanding of data-driven decision making and performance follow-up
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
In this role, you'll help shape how we work with equality, diversity and inclusion across IKEA. You'll be a strategic partner and a hands-on leader, with a mix of collaboration, development and execution in your day-to-day work:
• Leading and developing the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion agenda across the organisation
• Defining clear strategies, goals and follow-up methods to secure real impact
• Designing, leading and scaling initiatives that strengthen inclusion in our business processes
• Partnering with leaders and stakeholders to integrate EDI into everyday ways of working
• Supporting and engaging networks and communities to drive EDI performance
• Acting as an ambassador for IKEA values, both internally and externally Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9936404