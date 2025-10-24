Sustainability Integration Lead
About Improvin'.
How would you like to make your mark? Do you want to make a significant contribution to the food industry's sustainability and help reverse the climate crisis? Improvin' exists to solve one of the world's largest problems: how to produce more food, more sustainably, at the same time. Our solution focuses on primary production, the source of >70% of the food industry's emissions. We help food brands and processors measure, report and reduce the climate impact of their own value chains. Our mission is vital and urgent; the change you'll drive is demanded by consumers, the Paris Agreement, IPCC regulations, EU legislation (CSRD), and ambitious corporate goals set with The Science Based Targets Initiative and Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The food chain is also booming with business opportunities involving more sustainably produced food. Are you ready to work with purpose?
About the role.
As our Sustainability Integration Lead you will play a pivotal role in designing, building, and driving sustainable business solutions, stakeholder engagement across the agri-food supply chain, and set up essential quality assurance within our life cycles. You will be a key member of our team, working closely and leading the team in the sustainability work, but also with external partners, such as scientists, agricultural experts, engineers, and customers to advance our integration with sustainability solutions and increased commercial opportunities for all supply chain partners. Your main responsibility will be to enable us to identify how our customers can use our technology to collect information, quantify impact, and build business models that are resilient, trustworthy, and promotes a transition to sustainable food production. You will work in close contact and guide a team of engineers, business developers, and account executives, as well as externally with customers and partners. The work will develop your capabilities to lead sustainability strategy, quantify sustainability, commercialize the value of LCAs, and you will have a big impact on Improve's development, both regarding business and technology.
How we will support you.
We'll strive to give you all the tools necessary for you to shine and develop a toolbox worthy of a Sustainability Integration Lead with global potential. We want to ensure that your environment and emotional support are at the very highest standard by giving you continuous feedback and learning opportunities together with relevant people both inside and outside the company. You will enter a company where you'll contribute with a toolbox that is complementing the rest of the company. As humble as we try to be, this means that we want to give you first-hand access to complimentary knowledge and experience. You'll get to work with software engineers, designers, c-level executives, and key account managers to fully understand how design can change how food is produced through digital technologies. As part of the team, you will be at the forefront of shaping the sustainable future of an entire industry. You will have the chance to work with key partners and customers to identify emerging trends and opportunities and to help guide the development of our products and services to meet their needs.
How you can make an impact.
The employment includes (without specifying exclusions): Develop and implement sustainability strategies, focusing on leveraging Improve's digital infrastructure for agrifood businesses to enhance sustainable food production and reduce environmental impact. Lead the design and implementation of life cycle assessments (LCAs) to quantify and commercialize the environmental impact of customers using Improve's technology, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and accountability. Drive the integration of sustainability measurements into product offerings, adhering to frameworks and standards such as the GHG Protocol, SBTi FLAG, ESRS to enable customers to accurately assess, report and mitigate their impact. Lead the product carbon footprint verification process, including collaboration with internal teams and external partners (scientists, agricultural experts, auditors) to innovate and co-create sustainability solutions that integrate seamlessly with Improve's technology and market requirements. Support customers in developing and commercializing sustainable business models, providing guidance on building viable business proposals that accelerates the transition to sustainable food production. Engage in continuous learning and knowledge sharing within Improvin' to stay abreast of the latest sustainability trends, technologies, and best practices in the agri-food industry. Organize and participate in workshops, seminars, and conferences to promote sustainability solutions, engage with key stakeholders, and gather insights to inform Improvin's sustainability strategies. Collaborate with marketing to develop compelling content and stories that showcase Improvin's customer's impact on sustainable food production, enhancing network effects and trust.
