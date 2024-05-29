Sustainability Engineer Ventilation Products
Lindab AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Båstad Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Båstad
2024-05-29
, Laholm
, Ängelholm
, Halmstad
, Bräcke
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lindab AB i Båstad
, Ängelholm
, Halmstad
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Lindab is a leading ventilation company in Europe with solutions for energy-efficient ventilation and a healthy indoor climate. In northern Europe, we also have an extensive range of roofs, walls and rainwater systems. Lindab is present in 20 countries in Europe and has a turnover of approximately SEK 12 billion.
We have a decentralized organization with about 5,000 employees who work close to our customers, with the overall purpose of creating a better climate. We spend 90 percent of our time indoors and the indoor climate is crucial for our well-being. That is why we develop energy-efficient solutions for healthy indoor environments. And we do it in a way that also creates a better climate for our planet.
Do you have a passion for sustainability? We are now strengthening our team and search for a Sustainability Engineer. Here you get an important role and a chance to help Lindab and our customers to achieve our goals towards a more sustainable building.
About the job
As Sustainability Engineer you will be a part of our sustainability team for Product Area Ventilation Systems, which is a part of the development of future product and solutions within ventilation. You will be a part of Lindab's "EPD-team" and create Environmental Product Declarations. The role offers various tasks where you will both work on your own as well as cooperating with colleagues both in creating EPDs and sharing knowledge and experience.
Main task and areas of responsibility:
Be the one responsible in the "EPD Team" to make product calculations based on 2D/3D drawings for Building Product Declarations and Environmental Product Declarations
Perform LCAs and generate EPDs on behalf of internal or external customers.
Collect and analyse sustainability-related data from production, suppliers for materials.
Help our sustainability coordinator with product registers and product assessments, such as building product declarations, BASTA, Byggvarubedömningen, and similar. And help sustainability controller to make sure Lindab's products are represented correctly in external product databases such as SundaHus and Nordic Ecolabelling
Your background
Most likely you are an environmental engineer, building engineer, engineering designer or have a similar university degree or equivalent work experience. We highly value work experience within CAD and using different software for drawings. Knowledge and practical experience with Life Cycle Assessment software, will be strongly meritorious. Hence you will work in an international arena you have to be fluent in Swedish and English.
Personal characteristics
To succeed in the role, it is important that you share our core values. Customer Success, Down to Earth, Neatness and Order. With strong interest in sustainability, you are determined to make a difference. You have a humble and down-to-earth approach to your colleagues and customers. For this role it is important be detailed oriented, as well as you can capture the whole picture in the total business and processes. The ability to communicate well, both internally and externally is important.
Our offer
We are offering an attractive position at a market leading company.
At Lindab we care about your personal development, we have a high level of trust in our employees and a long tradition of creating good careers within the Lindab Group. Lindab was awarded Career company 2022 in Sweden. Our corporate culture is characterized by sustainability, high customer focus and a strong passion and pride for our products and the work we do! We guarantee you beautiful environments where our business is located on the Bjäre peninsula, where our offices will be renovated in coming year. At the same time, we also give you the flexibility to partially work at the group management's satellite office in Malmö.
Other information
Start: by agreement
Location: Grevie and Malmö
Salary: by agreement
Scope: full-time, permanent
Do you want to know more?
Please contact:
Annelie Malmström, Recruiting manager Project Manager & Team leader
(Product Management Ventilation Products) annelie.malmstrom@lindab.com
/ Phone number: +46 431 853 33
Kerstin Bergström, LCA/EPD Specialist
(Product Management Ventilation Products) kerstin.bergstrom@lindab.com
/ Phone number: +46 431 852 61 Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lindab AB
(org.nr 556068-2022), http://www.lindab.se Arbetsplats
Lindab Ventilation AB Kontakt
Annelie Malmström +46 431-853 33 Jobbnummer
8714415