Sustainability Engineer to leading Thermo Fisher Scientific
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla elektronikjobb i Uppsala
2024-06-15
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you driven by innovative breakthroughs and pioneering discoveries combined with sustainability issues? At Thermo Fisher Scientific, where over $1 billion is invested in R&D annually, you'll be at the forefront of addressing global challenges. You become part of a leading organization in diagnostic testing for allergies, asthma, and autoimmune diseases where you not only shape the future of an organization with a unique market position but also contribute to improving people's health. Join Thermo Fisher Scientific in making a difference!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Welcome to Thermo Fisher Scientific - a global leader that not only sets the standard for the industry but also endeavors to make a real difference in communities worldwide. At the core of Uppsala, they drive the future of healthcare by manufacturing and marketing advanced blood testing systems critical for supporting clinical diagnostics and monitoring of allergies, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. In this role, you'll use your Mechanical Engineering and Sustainability Engineering knowledge to help customers worldwide diagnose allergies and autoimmune diseases. You'll develop hardware solutions for new products and improve designs for existing ones in the life science field, focusing on Sustainability Design. You'll play a key role in Thermo Fisher Scientific's sustainability journey. You'll embed sustainability into product development and drive a cultural shift within Thermo Fisher Scientific's Immunodiagnostic Division. Your tasks include crafting strategies, developing capabilities, incubating processes/tools, and managing change. In the role, you'll also design mechanical solutions for instrument products, with a focus on Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles and the five impact areas: safer materials, reduced waste, energy efficiency, responsible packaging, and longevity. Collaborating with the DfS team, you'll ensure that the designs meet customer needs. You will interact with many team members both internal at Thermo Fisher and suppliers/partners to Thermo Fisher Globally.
You're offered more than just a professional challenge. At Thermo Fisher Scientific, you're welcomed into a positive and supportive work environment where the team not only works hard together but also has fun. There's room for personal and professional growth, and every day, you have the opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of health and medical technology.
This is a consulting assignment, meaning you'll be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Thermo Fisher Scientific. The assignment will be full-time and long-term. If the collaboration works well, there is a great chance that you will be employed directly by Thermo FIsher Scientific.
You are offered
• Being part of a stable organization where your initiatives and ideas are valued
• Good development opportunities as there are many exciting roles with responsibilities to grow into
• Work at an international forward-thinking company where significant progress is underway
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Contribute to the sustainability roadmap by integrating sustainability into product development and driving cultural shifts within Thermo Fisher Scientific's Immunodiagnostic Division
• Engage in strategy creation, capability development, process/tool incubation, and change management
• Serve as a Mechanical Engineer, developing mechanical designs and solutions for instrument products
• Focus on Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles and the five impact areas: less hazardous, less waste, more energy efficient, responsibly packaged, and extended life
• Collaborate with the DfS team, share design guidelines, and ensure customer requirements are met
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor of Science or equivalent within Mechanical Engineering, or another relevant technical subject
• Have worked as a Mechanical Engineer within Life Science or larger industries before
• Have experience with 3D CAD
• Have experience in developing mechanical design specifications and solutions for instrument products, covering various manufacturing processes
• Conducting prototyping, assembly, and testing
• Have experience in troubleshooting and improvement activities
• Comfortable expressing yourself in english, both verbally and in writing
It is meritorious if you
• Are familiar with life cycle assessments and relevant software
• Have knowledge of EU Sustainability directives and laws
• Understanding of recycling practices
As an individual, you're self-driven, solution-oriented, and results-driven. You have a knack for paying attention to details and enjoy problem-solving. Additionally, you should be comfortable with social interaction, as you'll be collaborating extensively with stakeholders, making communication skills essential. Moreover, you possess the ability to approach tasks with a holistic perspective.
Additional Information:
• Start Date: According to agreement
• Extent: Full-time, office hours
• Location: Uppsala, Fyrislund
• Other: As part of the process, a drug test will be conducted
Read more about how Thermo Fisher Scientific presents themselves on their website - HERE!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about how Thermo Fisher Scientific presents themselves on their website - HERE! Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103822". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8751073