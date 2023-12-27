Sustainability Engineer
2023-12-27
Are you ready to drive sustainability initiatives in a groundbreaking organization at the forefront of energy innovation?
Enerpoly, a pioneer in zinc-ion battery technology, is actively seeking a dedicated Sustainability Engineer to join our team. Headquartered in Stockholm, we are on the verge of establishing the world's first mega-factory for zinc-ion batteries, the Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC), and we are looking for a dynamic individual to contribute to our sustainability and CSR efforts.
About Enerpoly:
Enerpoly is a leading force in zinc-ion battery technology, committed to driving innovation and sustainability in energy solutions. Our patented zinc and manganese technology is transforming stationary energy storage, providing a safer and more affordable solution. As we embark on the establishment of EPIC, we are poised to set new standards in energy storage technology.
Job Description:
As a Sustainability Engineer at Enerpoly, you will play an important role in advancing our sustainability and ESG initiatives. Reporting to the Head of Sustainability (CSO), you will be responsible for developing and continuously improving Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) models, collecting and analysing data, and performing LCAs across various business areas. Additionally, you will contribute to building our sustainability and CSR framework, offering guidance and suggesting improvements to enhance our impact-related work.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and continuously improve LCA models.
• Collect and analyze data for sustainability and ESG reporting.
• Perform LCAs in various business areas to assess environmental impact.
• Contribute to building sustainability and CSR frameworks.
• Guide and suggest improvements for impact-related work.
• Ensure compliance with environmental regulations and sustainability standards.
• Manage sustainability projects from initiation to completion.
• Engage with stakeholders and foster cross-functional collaboration.
Qualifications and Requirements:
• Relevant university degree.
• Proven experience (2 years) in sustainability-related roles.
• Expertise in conducting LCA calculations and working with LCA tools (e.g., GaBi, openLCA, EcoInvent, OneClick LCA, EcoChain, SimaPro, etc.).
• Familiarity with sustainability reporting standards (GRI, CDP, CSRD, ESRS, etc.).
• Strong data analysis and interpretation skills, including proficiency in Excel or other data analysis tools.
• Understanding of environmental regulations and sustainability frameworks.
• Proven ability to manage sustainability projects with strong project management skills.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Structured, data-driven, results-oriented with strong problem-solving skills.
• Genuine passion for sustainability and a commitment to making a positive impact.
Competencies:
• Strategic thinking and ability to align sustainability initiatives with overall business objectives.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills for data-driven assessments.
• Proficiency in project management, including planning, execution, resource management, and evaluation.
• Strong organizational skills to ensure projects stay on track and meet objectives.
• Ethical decision-making with a strong ethical compass, considering social, environmental, and economic implications. Uphold integrity and transparency in sustainability practices.
Shape the future with Enerpoly:
At Enerpoly, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Join us on a transformative journey where you can contribute, learn, and grow as we redefine the landscape of energy storage technology.
Become a Enerployee!
If you have a genuine passion for sustainability and the expertise to make a positive impact, apply with your CV and cover letter in English. Enerpoly is an equal opportunity employer, actively promoting diversity and inclusion. For inquiries, contact Samer Nameer, Co-founder and CSO, at samer@enerpoly.com
.
Once we review your application and sense a good fit, we'll contact you for an interview, providing an opportunity to discuss your vision for advancing sustainability at Enerpoly. We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Enerpoly AB
(org.nr 559181-4388), https://enerpoly.com Arbetsplats
Enerpoly Kontakt
Samer Nameer samer@enerpoly.com
8356191