Sustainability Controller, Fixed Term, Lund
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Controllerjobb / Lund Visa alla controllerjobb i Lund
2024-10-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
About Us
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too.
About the job
As Sustainability Controller you will work with sustainability data both internally and from external sources and analyze and communicate the data both internally and externally.
The position includes:
*
Drive sustainability work, collect, analyze and report sustainability data in our data collection system.
*
Contribute to the completion of Alfa Laval's sustainability report.
*
Answer requests that require sustainability data from external as well as internal stakeholders.
*
Analyze the company's and external stakeholders' sustainability data and information needs.
The position is a fixed term, jan 2025 - april 2026 and it 's based in Lund.
You will report to Head of Sustainability.
Who are you?
You are independent and goal oriented. You excel at building networks as you are going to work in a matrix organization with many contact points within the organization. You love data and data analysis, and you take pride in aggregating the data so others can understand and draw conclusions from it.
An understanding of communication as a tool for change and a pedagogical approach are important to succeed in the position.
What you know
To be a potential candidate for the position Sustainability Controller you need to have an academic exam in an area relevant to the position, preferably with focus on sustainability and finance. In addition, you have previous experience from sustainability reporting, for example GRI and CDP.
In this position you need to be very comfortable with excel and have excellent skills in English. Experience from handling sustainability data systems is preferred and it is appreciated if you have some experience in working with climate, water and circular economy and/or experience regarding internal control/auditing/accounting principles.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value working in line with our drivers Action, Interaction and Satisfaction. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For further information, please contact:
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We are reviewing applications continuously, make sure to send in yours before October 20th, 2024.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible. We don't accept applications sent directly via email. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2e2d4c2c613f8b9e". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaLaval Jobbnummer
8940975