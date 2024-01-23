Sustainability Controller
Ab SKF / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ab SKF i Göteborg
, Markaryd
, Karlstad
, Landskrona
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At SKF we drive improvements and create economic, environmental, and social value in two main ways; the business we make with products, services, and business models, and the way we do business, and run our operations as a responsible business partner/employer, and act as a corporate citizen. We collect data and report on the impact we have, making sure we are always improving, and moving towards our targets.
Sustainability is a major part of our purpose; it is key to our development. It is a duty, but also a business need. Maybe, you are our next...
Sustainability Controller
As Sustainability Controller, you will belong to the Sustainability Reporting Team, consisting of six colleagues. The team owns the processes for ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) reporting, orchestrating the end-to-end ESG reporting across SKF's organizations, and providing sustainability information to various stakeholders. We have an overall picture of the requirements and understand the legal requirements as well as external and internal demands for ESG reporting.
Together with the other Sustainability Controllers, you will work with ESG reporting, improve processes, and make sure we are compliant with some specific ESG topics in ESRS (EU Sustainability Reporting Standards). You will also be responsible for ESG reporting on related policies, instructions, and training. The role includes taking an active part in ESG reporting implementation projects.
You will collaborate with different functions of the organization and get an opportunity to build a broad network around the world.
Key responsibilities
Validate and analyze ESG data for external reporting.
Prepare content for external reporting.
Identify and understand business demands in ESG reporting.
Act as an expert for some specific ESG reporting topics and within these topics identify and understand regulatory requirements and be a policy owner.
Provide support and training to colleagues working with ESG reporting.
Requirements
University degree in finance, sustainability, or equivalent.
Solid professional experience within finance, sustainability, or another function giving suitable experience for ESG reporting.
Experience in working on projects.
Proficient reporting process knowledge with the ability to develop processes and others.
An understanding of current and upcoming regulatory requirements related to sustainability reporting as well as an interest in sustainability topics and trends.
Business understanding of ESG.
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
You will enjoy working here if
You can work independently in a fast-paced rapidly changing and ambiguous environment.
You enjoy networking with others and have a demonstrated capability of working cross-functionally.
You are skilled in producing insightful and high-quality analyses, recommendations, and reports to support decision-making.
Have the passion and energy to drive the implementation of ESG reporting processes.
We offer
A job in an international environment, which gives you a wide network all over the world.
Being part of a diverse workforce where you get to face exciting challenges and varied tasks.
A professional and fun workplace with broad career opportunities.
Some additional information
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
You will report to Susanne Lager, Head of Sustainability Reporting. For questions regarding the position, please contact Susanne at susanne.lager@skf.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Danijel Sjogren, Recruitment Expert EMEA, at danijel.sjogren@skf.com
. Please note that we can't accept applications via email.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us.
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, submit your application no later than February 6, 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495)
Sven Wingquists Gata 2 (visa karta
)
415 26 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8414412