Sushi Chef
2025-10-26
We are looking for a dedicated and motivated Sushi Chef to join our team at Sushi Zen. This position is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced and lively restaurant environment and has a genuine passion for Japanese cuisine and high-quality food.
Requirements:
Minimum 2 years of experience as a Sushi Chef
Strong knowledge of Japanese cuisine and sushi preparation
Commitment to delivering excellent guest service
Positive attitude and ability to work well in a team
Ability to work under pressure in a busy kitchen environment
Flexibility to work in shifts, including evenings and weekends
Speaking Swedish and having a B driver's license are considered added advantages Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: sushi.careteam@gmail.com
