Surveyor (Topographer)

Overview: A Surveyor is responsible for conducting land surveys to produce precise data on positions, distances, and elevations for design and construction purposes. A surveyor in a civil industrial plant requires a strong foundation in surveying principles, technical skills with surveying equipment and software, and the ability to analyse data and solve problems. Essential qualifications include a relevant degree, practical experience, and strong communication and teamwork skills.
Minimum 15 Years of experience required on industrial plants, particularly within the civil or construction sector, is essential.
Key Responsibilities:

Conduct topographical surveys of the project site to collect land data.

Perform staking out to provide coordinates and levels for construction according to plans.

Operate surveying instruments such as Total Stations, GPS, and 3D Laser Scanners.

Prepare maps and topographic models.

Verify the accuracy of the position and elevation of as-built structures.

Calculate earthwork volumes (cut and fill) and prepare related reports.

Surveyor need to work effectively with other professionals like engineers, architects, and construction workers.
Required Skills and Qualifications:

A bachelor's degree in surveying, geomatics, civil engineering, or a related field is generally required.

A strong understanding of land surveying principles, techniques, and practices is essential.

Familiarity with relevant software like CAD, GIS, and other surveying software is crucial.

Proficiency in using surveying instruments like total stations, GPS receivers, and laser scanners is needed.

Strong analytical and mathematical skills are necessary for interpreting survey data, calculating areas, and volumes, and ensuring accuracy.

The ability to identify and resolve discrepancies in survey data and solve complex problems related to site assessment and construction is important.

Effective time management skills are needed to meet deadlines and prioritize tasks in a project.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential for explaining findings, providing instructions, and collaborating with team members.

The ability to analyse data, identify issues, and propose solutions is crucial.

The ability to adapt to changing project requirements, work in various weather conditions, and learn new technologies is beneficial.

Surveying often involves working outdoors in different conditions, requiring physical stamina.

