Surveyor (Topographer)
BTR Personnel services AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Stockholm
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Gotland
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
Overview: A Surveyor is responsible for conducting land surveys to produce precise data on positions, distances, and elevations for design and construction purposes. A surveyor in a civil industrial plant requires a strong foundation in surveying principles, technical skills with surveying equipment and software, and the ability to analyse data and solve problems. Essential qualifications include a relevant degree, practical experience, and strong communication and teamwork skills.
Minimum 15 Years of experience required on industrial plants, particularly within the civil or construction sector, is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
•
Conduct topographical surveys of the project site to collect land data.
•
Perform staking out to provide coordinates and levels for construction according to plans.
•
Operate surveying instruments such as Total Stations, GPS, and 3D Laser Scanners.
•
Prepare maps and topographic models.
•
Verify the accuracy of the position and elevation of as-built structures.
•
Calculate earthwork volumes (cut and fill) and prepare related reports.
•
Surveyor need to work effectively with other professionals like engineers, architects, and construction workers.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
•
A bachelor's degree in surveying, geomatics, civil engineering, or a related field is generally required.
•
A strong understanding of land surveying principles, techniques, and practices is essential.
•
Familiarity with relevant software like CAD, GIS, and other surveying software is crucial.
•
Proficiency in using surveying instruments like total stations, GPS receivers, and laser scanners is needed.
•
Strong analytical and mathematical skills are necessary for interpreting survey data, calculating areas, and volumes, and ensuring accuracy.
•
The ability to identify and resolve discrepancies in survey data and solve complex problems related to site assessment and construction is important.
•
Effective time management skills are needed to meet deadlines and prioritize tasks in a project.
•
Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential for explaining findings, providing instructions, and collaborating with team members.
•
The ability to analyse data, identify issues, and propose solutions is crucial.
•
The ability to adapt to changing project requirements, work in various weather conditions, and learn new technologies is beneficial.
•
Surveying often involves working outdoors in different conditions, requiring physical stamina. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04
E-post: career@btrbc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544)
Grev Turegatan 30 (visa karta
)
114 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9588946